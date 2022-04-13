‘House Built Under PMAY’: Khargone Residents Suffer Demolitions Post Violence

But the stage for the clashes that broke out on Sunday was set earlier during the day when the first procession was crossing Talab Chowk at 11 am.

When the procession, organised by Raghuvanshi Samaj which has a sizeable population in Khargone, reached near Talab Chowk, they had to stop owing to the police barricading. The members of the procession objected to the barricading claiming that it did not leave enough space for the procession to turn around.