Three Months After Khargone Violence, Main Accused Arrested by MP Police

Khargone Violence: On Sunday, 10 April, on the occasion of Ram Navami, a man was killed and 50 others were injured in the clash in Khargone, which erupted after a few people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navami procession.
The Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday, 31 July, said that they have arrested the main accused in the case pertaining to communal violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession in MP's Khargone city, reported news agency PTI.
The arrest comes three months after the incident.
He further added the at least 11 criminal cases under sections of arson, stone pelting, and violence, were registered against Khan for the violence that broke out on 10 April.
Earlier this week, the district administration had invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Khan. The accused has been involved in criminal cases including those of communal nature since 2016, claimed Singh.
Over 55 "illegal structures" were demolished by the district administration while taking action against the alleged stone-pelters and the accused.
Violence, stone pelting, and arson were reported from several states in India on that day.
