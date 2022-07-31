Three Months After Khargone Violence, Main Accused Arrested by MP Police
Khargone violence accused Sameerullah Khan was arrested by MP police on Sunday, 31 July.
The Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday, 31 July, said that they have arrested the main accused in the case pertaining to communal violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession in MP's Khargone city, reported news agency PTI.
The arrest comes three months after the incident.
Sameerullah Khan, 30, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, was picked up from the Khaltaka area of the Khargone district, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmveer Singh.
He further added the at least 11 criminal cases under sections of arson, stone pelting, and violence, were registered against Khan for the violence that broke out on 10 April.
Earlier this week, the district administration had invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Khan. The accused has been involved in criminal cases including those of communal nature since 2016, claimed Singh.
What happened on 10 April in Khargone?
On Sunday, 10 April, on the occasion of Ram Navami, a man was killed and 50 others were injured in the clash in Khargone, which erupted after a few people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navami procession.
Over 55 "illegal structures" were demolished by the district administration while taking action against the alleged stone-pelters and the accused.
Violence, stone pelting, and arson were reported from several states in India on that day.
(With inputs from PTI.)
