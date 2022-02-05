Congress’ Star Campaigners List for Punjab Polls Excludes GN Azad, Manish Tewari

Reacting to the exclusion, Tewari told news agency ANI that he was not surprised. "I'd have been surprised had my name been there...everyone knows the reason. As far as Hindu-Sikh is concerned, it has never been an issue in Punjab," he said.

"I would have been surprised if it would have been the other way round," Tewari said in response to former Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee's tweet, who described the exclusion as a "sad state of affairs," adding that "such narrow minded steps will never help Congress to win elections! (sic)"

Mukherjee is the son of the late former President Pranab Mukherjee and had joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021.