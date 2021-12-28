'Divisive Forces Rewriting History': Sonia Gandhi on INC's 137th Foundation Day
The party president also expressed that the forces are wreaking 'havoc on the secular fabric of our society.'
In a video message to Congress workers on the party's 137th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, party president Sonia Gandhi declared on Tuesday, 28 December that the INC will fight the forces responsible for the destruction of the secular fabric of the nation.
In the veiled attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government, she added that these forces are altering history and said:
"They're rewriting history to give themselves a role they don't deserve. They inflame passions, instil fear and spread animosity. The finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged. Congress will fight these destructive forces."
The party president also expressed that these 'divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice' are wreaking 'havoc on the secular fabric of our society.'
"Let there be no doubt on our steadfast resolve. We have never and we will never compromise on our fundamental beliefs that are part of our glorious legacy," she added.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the party's tricolour fell off the flagpole as Gandhi tried to unfurl it to mark the Foundation Day.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other senior party leaders were also present at the celebration which took place at the AICC headquarters in the national capital.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.