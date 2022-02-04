ADVERTISEMENT

Congress' Goa Candidates Take Anti-Defection Oath in Rahul Gandhi's Presence

Rahul Gandhi is on a day-long tour in the poll-bound state, where elections are scheduled to be held on 14 February.

IANS
Published
Elections
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>All 40 Candidates from the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance take a Pledge of Loyalty to stay united and loyal. They pledge never to support or participate in any activity that would sell Goa's identity.</p></div>
i

All candidates from the Congress-Goa Forward alliance in Goa on Friday took oath on the Constitution not to defect or resign from the party in the course of their five-year term as legislators, if elected.

The oath was administered in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long tour in the poll-bound state, where elections are scheduled to be held on 14 February.

"Many politicians have used the Congress party ticket to become MLAs and then quit. This will reaffirm the faith of the people of Goa about the Congress and that its legislators would not quit after being elected," Congress candidate from the Panaji Assembly constituency Elvis Gomes told reporters after taking the oath.
Also Read

Goa Polls: Shiv Sena Backs Utpal Parrikar in Panaji, Withdraws Own Candidate

Goa Polls: Shiv Sena Backs Utpal Parrikar in Panaji, Withdraws Own Candidate
ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, all Congress candidates had taken similar oaths in places of religious worship, like temples, chapel, and a dargah, against defection.

As many as 15 out of the 17 Congress MLAs who were elected to the Assembly in the 2017 polls had quit the party, forcing the Congress to make a public display of its candidate's faith in the party.

Earlier this week, Aam Aadmi Party candidates signed affidavits in the presence of the party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which they have promised not to defect after getting elected.

Also Read

'Will Resign from BJP': Ex Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar After Being Denied Ticket

'Will Resign from BJP': Ex Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar After Being Denied Ticket

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT