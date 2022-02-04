Congress' Goa Candidates Take Anti-Defection Oath in Rahul Gandhi's Presence

Last month, all Congress candidates had taken similar oaths in places of religious worship, like temples, chapel, and a dargah, against defection.



As many as 15 out of the 17 Congress MLAs who were elected to the Assembly in the 2017 polls had quit the party, forcing the Congress to make a public display of its candidate's faith in the party.



Earlier this week, Aam Aadmi Party candidates signed affidavits in the presence of the party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which they have promised not to defect after getting elected.