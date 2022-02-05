Yogi Adityanath Declares Assets Worth Rs 1.54 Crore Ahead of UP Polls

Gorakhpur: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Home Minister Amit Shah files his nomination for upcoming UP Assembly elections
(Photo: Ajay Rana/PTI)
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared assets worth over Rs 1.54 crore (Rs 1,54,94,054) in his election affidavit on Friday, 4 January.
Adityanath filed his nomination papers as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency, his stronghold, in the presence of Union Minister Amit Shah.
The chief minister declared that he had no dependants and that there were no criminal cases pending against him.
In the document, Adityanath said that he did not own any property or vehicles, and added that he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Science in 1992 from HN Bahuguna University in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garwhal district.
According to the affidavit, Adityanath owns gold jewellery – one pair of earrings and a chain – worth Rs 69,000 and uses a Samsung smartphone worth Rs 12,000.
The affidavit also showed that the chief minister's income for FY 2020-2021 was Rs 13,20,653.
Polling in UP will commence on 10 February and will be held in seven phases, concluding on 3 March. Votes will be counted a week later, on 10 March.
In the 2017 Assembly elections that brought Yogi Adityanath to power, the BJP recorded a landslide victory securing 312 out of 403 seats, followed by the Samajwadi Party which won 47 spots.