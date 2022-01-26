Ghulam Nabi Azad's Padma Bhushan Award Invokes Divided Response From Congress
Azad, meanwhile, slammed reports over rumours of a change in his Twitter bio after being awarded the Padma Bhushan.
The presence of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s name in the Padma Bhushan awardees list has invoked a mixed response from his fellow party members, with Jairam Ramesh taking a jibe at the former’s nomination.
Ghulam Nabi Azad’s nomination comes amid infighting between the G23 –who have asked for sweeping organisational and leadership changes in the party – and Gandhi family loyalists.
Comparing Azad's acceptance of the award to its rejection by former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Jairam Ramesh tweeted about the latter, saying, “Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam".
A few minutes before the tweet, Ramesh also tweeted a passage from a book about PN Haskar, a former bureaucrat, and his refusal of the award.
The caption of the tweet read: "In Jan 1973, the most powerful civil servant of our country was told he was being offered the Padma Vibhushan on his leaving the PMO. Here is PN Haksar's response to it. It is a classic, and worthy of emulation."
'Ironic That Congress Doesn't Need Him': Kapil Sibal on Ghulam Nabi Azad's Padma Award
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is also part of the G-23, took a jibe at his party over Azad’s award nomination, saying that it was “ironic that the party does not need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life.”
Another G-23 member and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also congratulated Azad for being conferred the Padma Bhushan.
"Warm congratulations to Shri @ghulamnazad on his Padma Bhushan. It is good to be recognised for one's public service even by a government of the other side," Tharoor tweeted.
Congress leader Raj Babbar also congratulated Azad for the award, saying "you're like an elder brother and your impeccable public commitment to Gandhian ideals have always been an inspiration."
Former Union Minister Anand Sharma called it a "well deserved recognition of his (Azad's) lifelong enriching contribution to public service and Parliamentary democracy."
'Mischievous Propaganda': Azad Slams Rumours Over Changes In His Twitter Profile
Azad, on 25 January, meanwhile, slammed reports over rumours of a change in his Twitter bio after being awarded the Padma Bhushan, terming it "mischievous propaganda".
"Some mischievous propaganda is being circulated by some people to create confusion. Nothing has been removed or added to my Twitter profile. The profile is as it was earlier," he said on Twitter.
