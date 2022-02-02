Punjab Polls 2022: 'Channi Stands With the Poor,' Say Bhadaur Residents

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

On Sunday, 30 January, Punjab's Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced that he will fight the upcoming state Assembly elections from Bhadaur in Barnala district, in addition to his current seat of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

A day later, Channi was in Bhadaur where he filed his nomination papers. Channi told reporters that he is a "missionary man," and wants to help people. He said, "No development has happened here, now the road to development will open for Malwa."

Channi fighting from Bhadaur, apart from Chamkaur Sahib, took many by surprise. Bhadaur is traditionally a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bastion. In the last Punjab Assembly polls, however, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with a thumping majority. About AAP President Arvind Kejriwal, whose party is making in-roads in the Punjab, Channi said, "Kejriwal has lost the plot."

The Quint caught up with the locals in Bhadaur and spoke to them about Channi and AAP. "He is the face of the backward class, and is young blood. He thinks about the poor," said a resident, who had stepped out to see Channi file his nomination.