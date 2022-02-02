Punjab Polls 2022: 'Channi Stands With the Poor,' Say Bhadaur Residents
The Punjab CM has been representing his home turf Sri Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district since 2007.
On Sunday, 30 January, Punjab's Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced that he will fight the upcoming state Assembly elections from Bhadaur in Barnala district, in addition to his current seat of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.
A day later, Channi was in Bhadaur where he filed his nomination papers. Channi told reporters that he is a "missionary man," and wants to help people. He said, "No development has happened here, now the road to development will open for Malwa."
Channi fighting from Bhadaur, apart from Chamkaur Sahib, took many by surprise. Bhadaur is traditionally a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bastion. In the last Punjab Assembly polls, however, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with a thumping majority. About AAP President Arvind Kejriwal, whose party is making in-roads in the Punjab, Channi said, "Kejriwal has lost the plot."
The Quint caught up with the locals in Bhadaur and spoke to them about Channi and AAP. "He is the face of the backward class, and is young blood. He thinks about the poor," said a resident, who had stepped out to see Channi file his nomination.
Another resident said, "Captain (Amarinder Singh) took our votes but didn't leave his castle... The AAP MLA didn't visit us once since winning. Channi, however, stands with the poor."
Channi has been fighting from Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district since 2007. On Tuesday, 1 February, after filing his nomination paper from Chamkaur Sahib, he interacted with the people of Chamkaur Sahib constituency and expressed gratitude for their “constant love, faith and support.”
"After filing my nomination papers, interacted with people of Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency. I thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for their constant love, faith and support."Charanjit Singh Channi, CM, Punjab
