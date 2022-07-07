Mahua Moitra – Banker to Parliamentarian, She's No Stranger to Speaking Her Mind

"You cannot choose the time of battle. The bugle has sounded – citizens of our republic need to fight now, no matter what your personal and professional circumstances are," Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said in her fiery speech in the Lok Sabha on 3 February, even as she later alleged that the chair cut her off before her allotted time was over.

Five months later, Moitra asserted similar lines, as she found herself at the centre of yet another controversy.