TMC Distances Itself From Mahua Moitra's Comments on 'Kaali' Poster Controversy

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday, 5 July, distanced itself from leader Mahua Moitra's comments on the poster of the film Kaali, which shows the actor playing goddess Kali smoking.

Taking to Twitter, the party wrote, "The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments."