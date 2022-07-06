'Bring It On, BJP': TMC's Mahua Moitra Amid FIRs, Complaints Over Kali Remarks
Vivekananda Bauri, a BJP MLA, has filed a complaint against Moitra for hurting religious sentiments.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday, 6 July, took to Twitter to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that she was not afraid of "their ignoramuses, their goons, their police, most certainly not their trolls."
The tweet came after it was reported that Jiten Chatterjee, a BJP leader filed a First Information Report (FIR), accusing Moitra of hurting religious feelings by her allegedly controversial remarks on the film Kaali.
Another complaint under the same charges was filed by Shri Vivekananda Bauri, a BJP MLA from Raghunathpur.
"If no action is taken then Hindus will hit the road in protest of the remark democratically," Bauri wrote in his complaint addressed to the Inspector in Charge of the Ragunathpur Police Station.
The president of Mahila Morcha, Tanuja Chakraborty also sought an FIR against the MP, suggesting that she was 'promoting hatred and outraging Hindu feelings.'
Meanwhile, an FIR under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Moitra in Bhopal.
"Hindu religious sentiments have been hurt by Mahua Moitra's statement. Insult of Hindu deities will not be tolerated at any cost," Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, ANI quoted.
What Moitra Said
The TMC MP had sparked a controversy, and became the subject of Hindutva trolls, after her comments in support of the poster of the film Kaali, which shows the actor playing the goddess smoking.
Speaking at the India Today East Conclave in Delhi on Tuesday, Moitra had said, "Within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper I have the freedom to imagine my Kali in that way. That is my freedom and I don't think anyone's sentiments should be hurt. I have the freedom as much as you have to worship your God."
