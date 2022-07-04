'Kaali in My Film Chooses Love': Leena Manimekalai's Clarification on Poster Row

"These people have nothing to do with faith. Their fuel is hate," Leena Manimekalai, who is at the centre of a controversy over the poster of her documentary, Kaali, told The Quint.

Kaali has taken the internet by a storm – after several users claimed that the poster "hurt religious sentiments" with the depiction of a Hindu Goddess smoking cigarettes. The poster also shows the Pride flag, used by the LGBTQIA+ community, in the background.