TMC Distances Itself From Mahua Moitra's Comments on 'Kaali' Poster Controversy
The film's poster has been drawing criticism on social media for showing the actor playing goddess Kali smoking.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday, 5 July, distanced itself from leader Mahua Moitra's comments on the poster of the film Kaali, which shows the actor playing goddess Kali smoking.
Taking to Twitter, the party wrote, "The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments."
Speaking at the India Today East Conclave in Delhi, Moitra had said, "Within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper I have the freedom to imagine my Kali in that way. That is my freedom and I don't think anyone's sentiments should be hurt. I have the freedom as much as you have to worship your God."
'Lying Will Not Make You Better Hindus': Moitra's Retort to Critics
After being criticised for her comments by several people, including Hindutva groups, she took to Twitter to clarify that she had not backed the poster of the film.
"To all you sanghis (sic) - lying will NOT make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," the TMC leader said.
This comes after the film's poster had led to ire on social media, with several people claiming that it was hurting religious sentiments.
The poster also shows the Pride flag, used by the LGBTQIA+ community, in the background.
The Indian High Commission in Canada's Torronto had also asked for the poster to be removed.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police have filed First Information Reports (FIRs) against Leena Manimekalai, who directed the film, as per news agency ANI.
(With inputs from ANI.)
