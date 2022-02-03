'Would Netaji Have Approved of Haridwar Dharam Sansad?' Mahua Moitra Slams BJP

“The government stands accused of having spent taxpayers' money to buy technology to spy on its own citizens,” said TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha on Thursday, 3 February.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President, Moitra brought up several issues, such as farm laws, the Pegasus 'mess', Bulli Bai deals, and arrests of journalists Siddique Kappan and comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Moitra spoke about the President's Address in the Lower House, saying that she "vehemently disagrees with the president's assessment of the state of the union today".