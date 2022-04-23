TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter Account Likely Hacked, Posts About NFT Sneakers

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter account has likely been hacked, with the parliamentarian's account posting about NFT sneakers and calling her a 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST' in her profile bio.

Part of Moitra's new profile bio reads 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST - Marketing for Nike - Building the future of NFT sneakers/collectibles, created by creators.'

Even her pinned tweet was on similar lines.