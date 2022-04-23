TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter Account Likely Hacked, Posts About NFT Sneakers

The parliamentarian's account posted about NFT sneakers and called her a 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST' in her profile bio.
The Quint
Cyber
Published:

TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter account has likely been hacked.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter account has likely been hacked.</p></div>

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter account has likely been hacked, with the parliamentarian's account posting about NFT sneakers and calling her a 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST' in her profile bio.

Part of Moitra's new profile bio reads 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST - Marketing for Nike - Building the future of NFT sneakers/collectibles, created by creators.'

Even her pinned tweet was on similar lines.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra's pinned tweet.

Also ReadOfficial Twitter Account of UP Government Hacked Briefly, Tweets on NFTs Posted

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT