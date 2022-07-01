‘Maharashtra Is Happy That Balasaheb’s Shiv Sainik Became CM’: Eknath Shinde

New Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, 30 June, said that not only his Assembly colleagues, but also the state of Maharashtra is happy that “Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister.”

Interacting with reporters at the Goa Airport after his swearing-in in Mumbai on Thursday evening, Shinde further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, like his assembly colleagues for maintaining confidence in him.