Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra CM: 5 Reasons Why BJP Picked Him Over Its Own

Eknath Sambhaji Shinde - leader of the Shiv Sena rebellion - will now be the new chief minister of Maharashtra. The move comes as a surprise as it was being expected that the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis will return as CM, with his party having more seats than the Sena.

To state the obvious, this may have entirely been the BJP's call, though the party may claim that it had nothing to do with the rebellion of Shinde and the other MLAs.

"I will not be a part of the cabinet, but I will take responsibility for the smooth functioning of the alliance and the government. I will provide full support and co-operation to the government," Devendra Fadnavis said.

So why did BJP choose to elevate Shinde and not insist on having its own CM?