'Uddhav's Resignation Was Not the Aim, We Are Not Happy': Shiv Sena Rebel MLAs

A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said that the former's ouster from office was never the aim of the rebellion.

"Uddhav Thackeray resigned yesterday and several sections of the media reported that many of us celebrated. I want to clarify that no such celebrations took place. Uddhav ji is our leader and he was the CM. His ouster was never the aim of our rebellion. We had a problem with the unnatural alliance," Kesarkar said while addressing the press.

He also added that the rebels were upset about fighting against their "own leader" while opposing the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the two other components of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state along with the Sena.