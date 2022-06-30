Eknath Shinde, Not Fadnavis, To Be Maharashtra CM; Oath at 7:30 pm Today
This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as Maharashtra CM.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday, 30 June.
Shinde will take the chief ministerial oath at 7:30 pm.
"The BJP has decided that the we will support Eknath Shinde as the chief minister of the state. Shinde will alone take oath. After the ceremony, further decisions on the expansion of the cabinet will be taken," Fadnavis said in his first joint address with Shinde.
Thursday's development comes less than 24 hours after former CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as the chief minister of the state.
After nearly 40 Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, broke away from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration, the BJP is now the single largest party in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
"The cabinet will comprise of Shiv Sena, allies, independents, and the BJP. I will not be a part of the cabinet, but I will take responsibility for the smooth functioning of the alliance and the government. I will provide full support and co-operation to the government," Fadnavis added.
