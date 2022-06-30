'An Unbiased Leader': Swara, Urmila React to Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation

Swara Bhaskar reacts to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation
Photo:Twitter
Swara Bhaskar, Urmila Matondkar and Prakash Raj took to Twitter to react to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's resignation. He resigned in the middle of a Facebook Live. The actors took to social media to appreciate his work.
Swara took to Twitter to appreciate the outgoing chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, stating, "Thank you for your leadership. U were unbiased & a responsible Leader of the State, transparent, communicative & assuring during COVID-19 crisis. Ur conduct turned critics like me into admirers. Work of Maha adm under u has been laudable. Go long & go strong."
Urmila also took to Twitter thanking him for his leadership, "Thank you @OfficeofUT ji for your leadership in the most trying times of covid n keeping our state away from communal hatred n bigotry. Your leadership has been exemplary, unbiased, courageous, responsible, transparent, communicative Jai Maharashtra"
Prakash Ray reacted to the news, stating, "You did great dear sir @OfficeofUT… and I’m sure people of Maharashtra will stand by you for the way you handled the state.. the Chanakya s may eat laddoos today.. but your genuinity will linger longer .. more power to you.. #justasking"
