'Which Place in Kashmir Is Safe for Us?' Pandits Question Redesignation Move

"Even with this order, our demand for security has not been fulfilled. The relocation that we desire has not been approved," Ranjan Jotshi, a PMP employee from Kashmir's Mattan, told The Quint.

He added that even if Kashmiri Pandits are moved from one district to another, they would still remain within Kashmir.

"Which place in Kashmir is safe for us," he asked, adding, "People are killed in Baramulla, Anantnag, Srinagar... Everywhere the same situation prevails."