Releasing Next Week – Uprooted: Stories of Kashmiri Pandits in Exile

"There will be another migration of Kashmiri Pandits because we are not safe in Kashmir," yelled a visibly enraged protester at one of the many agitations that have been breaking the carefully crafted silence on Kashmir.

The protesters are mainly Kashmiri Pandit migrants who've been given government jobs in the valley, but feel increasingly insecure in an atmosphere marked by targeted killings.