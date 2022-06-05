'We're Living in Fear, We Want to Move to a Safer Place': Kashmiri Pandits

I came here along with my family under a special PM package in 2017, and joined my job. But over the last few months, there have been targeted killings of minorities here, and we are living in fear because of that.

The Kashmiri Pandits who were living here have already left the place. Some continued staying here because their children are studying but they are also planning to leave in a day or two.

If I talk about the Kashmiri Pandits who came here under the special PM package, then hardly 5-10 percent of them are still here. Apart from them, everyone has left already.