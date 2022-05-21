'We Want Justice': Kashmiri Pandits Continue Protests After Rahul Bhat's Death

Protests continue in Jammu and Kashmir over the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat at the hands of militants.

Massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits had erupted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, 19 May, after a government employee, identified as Rahul Bhat, was shot inside his office by militants in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

At a protest in Anantnag's Mattan on Saturday, 21 May, demonstrators chanted "We want justice" and "Rahul bhai amar rahe" (May our brother Rahul be immortal).