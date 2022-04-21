Demolition Drive 'Attack on Poor': Maken; Also 'Selective', Adds Brinda Karat

A Congress delegation comprising 15 leaders, including former Union minister Ajay Maken, MP Shakti Singh Gohil and Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, visited Jahangirpuri on Thursday.
Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken, who led a party delegation to north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Thursday, 21 April, said the demolition drive by the city's civic body "should not be seen from the prism of religion," and called it "an attack on poor people."
Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat said that while Maken was right in calling it "anti-poor," this drive was also "selective" and targeted a particular community.
An anti-encroachment drive had been initiated in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, four days after clashes had broken out between two communities in the area on Hanuman Jayanti.
They were stopped by the police from going to the area where the anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the North MCD. Maken cited MCD rules and said it was illegal to carry out the anti-encroachment drive without giving a notice.
CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat told The Quint that while Maken was right in calling it "anti-poor", this drive was also "selective, especially in the choice of those who were being punished".
Karat, who has filed a petition challenging the demolition in Jahangirpuri, also posed a question for Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Karat also called AAP leaders' 'Bangladeshis and Rohingyas' comment 'highly objectionable'.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday had claimed that the "BJP had settled Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in many pockets so that they could use them to create unrest."
"If you want to know where the BJP is planning its next riots, ask them where they have settled Bangladeshis, then you will know," he said. The same was later reiterated by AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.
"In C-Block Jahangirpuri, where they have an MLA, to even make such a sweeping statement and call Indian citizens Rohingyas and Bangladeshis is highly objectionable. It means you don't have rights as Indian citizens and whatever happens with you is fine. They are completely misleading the public. And secondly, have some humanity. Is this the way you treat human beings?" she added.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and others on a plea against the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri while ordering status quo to be maintained in the matter for two weeks.
Soon after the eviction process was initiated using bulldozers, the Supreme Court had ordered the maintenance of the status quo as regards the NDMC's encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, effectively staying it.
However, the drive had continued for over an hour after the apex court pronounced its order.
The court order came after some vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegally constructions were destroyed by bulldozers during the anti-encroachment drive. The gate of a mosque was also pulled down after the order was pronounced.
Over 400 Delhi Police personnel had been deployed in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, and forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also stationed.
