Congress Leaders Reach Jahangirpuri, To Meet Families Affected by Demolition

A day after the brief anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, and ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing in the matter on Thursday, 21 April, heavy police deployment is being witnessed in the violence-hit district.
(Photo: The Quint/Eshwar)
A day after a brief demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, and as the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the demolition on Thursday, 21 April, a Congress party delegation arrived in the area to meet the affected families.
The Congress delegation is led by General Secretary Ajay Maken, and also comprises MP Shakti Singh Gohil and Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary.
Their visit came amid prevailing tension and heavy police deployment in the area.
The road where the demolition drive was conducted by the NDMC on Wednesday has been completely cordoned off by security forces. Violent clashes had broken out between two communities at this site during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April.
Traffic movement has also been restricted in the area, which has been heavily barricaded.
(Photo: The Quint/Eshwar)
(Photo: The Quint/Eshwar)
(Photo: The Quint/Eshwar)
(Photo: The Quint/Eshwar)
An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday morning, with the razing continuing for an hour even after the Supreme Court ordered its halting. Several shops and the gate of a mosque were pulled down by bulldozers during the drive.
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and others on a plea against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, while ordering status quo to be maintained in the matter for two weeks.
"We will follow the orders of the Supreme Court. Any action will be taken after the court orders," North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the court's order.
A drive to uproot illegal settlements had been initiated in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, four days after clashes had broken out between two communities in the district on Hanuman Jayanti.
Soon after the eviction process was initiated using bulldozers, the Supreme Court had ordered the maintenance of the status quo as regards the NDMC's encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, effectively staying it.
However, the drive had continued for over an hour after the apex court pronounced its order.
"The anti-encroachment drive will be stopped as soon as we have received the Supreme Court order," North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh had been quoted as saying at the time by news agency ANI. Minutes earlier, after the court's order was delivered, Singh had said, "We have stopped our work (anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri)."
The court order came after some vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegally constructions were destroyed by bulldozers during the anti-encroachment drive. The gate of a mosque was also pulled down after the order was pronounced.
Over 400 Delhi Police personnel had been deployed in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, and forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also stationed.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)