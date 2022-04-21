Congress Leaders Reach Jahangirpuri, To Meet Families Affected by Demolition

A day after a brief demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, and as the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the demolition on Thursday, 21 April, a Congress party delegation arrived in the area to meet the affected families.

The Congress delegation is led by General Secretary Ajay Maken, and also comprises MP Shakti Singh Gohil and Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary.

Their visit came amid prevailing tension and heavy police deployment in the area.