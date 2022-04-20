'Constitutional Values Demolished': Rahul Gandhi on Anti-Encroachment Drives
An AAP leader said that a bulldozer should be used to demolish the home minister's house to stop communal violence.
After an anti-encroachment drive was briefly conducted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, 20 April, a number of Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reacted to the spate of targeted demolition drives in the country.
"This is a demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor and minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead," Gandhi said in a tweet.
A number of other Opposition leaders have condemned the selective conduction of anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which was stopped an hour after the Supreme Court ordered that it be halted on Wednesday.
'Run Bulldozer Over Home Minister's House To Stop Riots': AAP's Raghav Chadha
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha said that a bulldozer should be used to demolish Home Minister Amit Shah's house if the communal violence across the country is to be stopped.
"In 2020, there were clashes in Northeast Delhi. Today, there are clashes in Jahangirpuri. The BJP creates these riots. The home minister is getting these riots done. Run a bulldozer over his house, the riots will stop," Chadha said.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party is orchestrating riots and goondagardi across the country. If you want to stop all of this, then you should run bulldozers on the headquarters of the BJP. I give you a guarantee, that if bulldozers are used on BJP's headquarters, these riots will stop. What kind of atmosphere have the created in Delhi?"Raghav Chadha, AAP MP
Alluding to the clashes that broke out in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, "The BJP has settled Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in many pockets, so that they can be used to create unrest. If you want to know where the BJP is planning its next riots, ask them where they have settled Bangladeshis, then you will know."
Further, the AAP MP alleged that the BJP had facilitated the construction of illegal settlements in Delhi.
"The BJP has been in the MCD for the past 15 years. They have accepted bribes and gotten illegal constructions done. Today, with the illegal constructions they're bulldozing, the houses of those BJP ministers should be razed who got these illegal constructions done."
'Why Not Run Bulldozers Over Chinese Encroachment in Arunachal, Ladakh?': Opposition Leaders Hit Out at BJP
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill questioned why the central government wasn't running bulldozers over the Chinese encroachments in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat stood in front of a bulldozer to halt the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri at around noon on Wednesday.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on Twitter, "BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive. Arvind Kejriwal must clarify his dubious role."
