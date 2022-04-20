'Constitutional Values Demolished': Rahul Gandhi on Anti-Encroachment Drives

Alluding to the clashes that broke out in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, "The BJP has settled Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in many pockets, so that they can be used to create unrest. If you want to know where the BJP is planning its next riots, ask them where they have settled Bangladeshis, then you will know."

Further, the AAP MP alleged that the BJP had facilitated the construction of illegal settlements in Delhi.

"The BJP has been in the MCD for the past 15 years. They have accepted bribes and gotten illegal constructions done. Today, with the illegal constructions they're bulldozing, the houses of those BJP ministers should be razed who got these illegal constructions done."