Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Anti-Encroachment Drive in Jahangirpuri Today

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 20 April, will hear a plea against the anti-encroachment demolition drive that was briefly conducted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Wednesday.
(Photo: The Quint/Eshwar)
The petition has been filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on behalf of residents of the area.
This comes after the apex court ordered a stay on the NDMC's drive, soon after it began on Wednesday morning. A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had ordered "staus quo" on the drive, after a group of senior advocates, including Kapil Sibal and Dushyant Dave, mentioned the matter before the court.
"Something serious requires your immediate intervention. This is about a completely unconstitutional and illegal demolition which has been ordered in Jahangirpuri area, where riots took place last week," Dave had said in the court.
The CJI had also asked for the order to be listed for hearing on Thursday.
The drive, ostensibly against alleged illegal constructions and encroachments, comes days after clashes broke out in the north-west Delhi district during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.
After the court's initial pronouncement, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh told news agency ANI that they would comply with it. "We have stopped our work (anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri)," he had said.
However, the demolition drive continued even after this. As a result, senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the matter again before the Supreme Court at around 12:15 pm.
The CJI then directed the Registrar General of the Supreme Court to immediately communicate the order to the Delhi Police commissioner and the NDMC Mayor so that it was complied with.