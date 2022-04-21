Congress Leaders Reach Jahangirpuri, To Meet Families Affected by Demolition
The road where the demolition drive was conducted by the NDMC has been completely cordoned off by the police.
A day after a brief demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, and as the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the demolition on Thursday, 21 April, a Congress party delegation arrived in the area to meet the affected families.
The Congress delegation is led by General Secretary Ajay Maken, and also comprises MP Shakti Singh Gohil and Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary.
"We've come to Jahangirpuri to meet the victims. This (demolition drive) should not seen from the prism of religion. It is an attack on the poor. The Congress party stands with them. We have come here to tell the victims that we stand with them," Maken Said.
Their visit came amid prevailing tension and heavy police deployment in the area. Congress General Secretary Maken said that the police had cooperated with the leaders and had allowed them to enter the area.
The road where the demolition drive was conducted by the NDMC on Wednesday has been completely cordoned off by security forces. Violent clashes had broken out between two communities at this site during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April.
Traffic movement has also been restricted in the area, which has been heavily barricaded.
An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday morning, with the razing continuing for an hour even after the Supreme Court ordered its halting. Several shops and the gate of a mosque were pulled down by bulldozers during the drive.
SC Stays Demolition Drive, Orders Status Quo To Be Maintained for 2 Weeks
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and others on a plea against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, while ordering status quo to be maintained in the matter for two weeks.
"We will follow the orders of the Supreme Court. Any action will be taken after the court orders," North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said after the court's order.
What Had Happened on Wednesday?
A drive to uproot illegal settlements had been initiated in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, four days after clashes had broken out between two communities in the district on Hanuman Jayanti.
Soon after the eviction process was initiated using bulldozers, the Supreme Court had ordered the maintenance of the status quo as regards the NDMC's encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, effectively staying it.
However, the drive had continued for over an hour after the apex court pronounced its order.
"The anti-encroachment drive will be stopped as soon as we have received the Supreme Court order," North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh had been quoted as saying at the time by news agency ANI. Minutes earlier, after the court's order was delivered, Singh had said, "We have stopped our work (anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri)."
The gate of a mosque in the violence-hit district was also demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday. Tin roofs and alleged encroachments outside shops attached to the mosque were also demolished.
The court order came after some vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegally constructions were destroyed by bulldozers during the anti-encroachment drive. The gate of a mosque was also pulled down after the order was pronounced.
Over 400 Delhi Police personnel had been deployed in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, and forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also stationed.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.