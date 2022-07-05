Intruder at Mamata Banerjee’s Residence Thought It Was Kolkata Police HQ

The man who sneaked past security guards and entered the premises of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in the city has told the police that he had done so thinking it was the Kolkata Police headquarters, a senior police official said on Monday.

Hafizul Mollah, who is in his early 30s and from Hashnabad in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, could not, however, clearly state why he needed to go to the Kolkata Police headquarters in the dead of the night, he said.

The man had scaled a boundary wall of Banerjee's private residence at 34B Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat area of the city at around 1.20 a m on Sunday and remained there till morning.

The security personnel posted there spotted him at around 8 am on Monday and handed him over to officers of Kalighat police station.