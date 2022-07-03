Security Breach at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Residence, One Detained

A security breach occurred at the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata’s Kalighat on the night of Saturday, 2 July.

A man entered into her residence escaping the eyes of security around 1 am on Sunday, 3 July, climbed a wall, crossed over and sat through the night, sources told The Quint.

The man was detained by the CM's security staff who spotted him in the morning and the incident is being investigated.

Soon after learning about the security breach, senior officers of Kolkata police, including commissioner Vineet Goyal, rushed to the spot. According to the Indian Express, a preliminary investigation suggests that the culprit is either a thief or a person of unsound mental state. However, the police have not ruled out other angles.