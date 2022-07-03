Security Breach at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Residence, One Detained
A man had entered the CM's residence and remained on the premises throughout the night. He was later nabbed.
A security breach occurred at the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata’s Kalighat on the night of Saturday, 2 July.
A man entered into her residence escaping the eyes of security around 1 am on Sunday, 3 July, climbed a wall, crossed over and sat through the night, sources told The Quint.
The man was detained by the CM's security staff who spotted him in the morning and the incident is being investigated.
Soon after learning about the security breach, senior officers of Kolkata police, including commissioner Vineet Goyal, rushed to the spot. According to the Indian Express, a preliminary investigation suggests that the culprit is either a thief or a person of unsound mental state. However, the police have not ruled out other angles.
Double Murder Case in the Area
Last month, an elderly couple from Gujarat was found murdered at their house in Bhawanipore, not far from the chief minister’s residence.
Mamata, who is also an MLA from the Bhawanipore constituency, had then described the area as "peaceful" and had alleged that some external forces were attempting to stir up trouble in the area.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.