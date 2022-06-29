Mamata Banerjee Attacks Centre Over Arrests of Teesta Setalvad, Mohammed Zubair
"Why did they arrest Zubair? What did he do? Why did you arrest Teesta? What has she done?" she asked.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 28 June, came down heavily on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the arrest of activist journalist Teesta Setalvad and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.
Speaking at a public meeting in Asansol of West Burdwan district, she said, "BJP's social media is all about fake videos and cheating people by spreading misinformation. When your leaders spread dirty misinformation and insult others, then you don't arrest them. You remain silent. Even if they kill people, they won’t be touched, but if we speak the truth, we will be targeted. Why did they arrest Zubair? What did he do? Why did you arrest Teesta? What has she done? Today the whole world is condemning this," reported India Today.
Gujarat Crime Branch had on Sunday, 26 June, arrested Setalvad. This came a day after after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Zubair, meanwhile, was arrested by the Delhi police on Monday, 27 June, for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments".
Addressing the meeting, the Bengal CM also attacked the Centre over a host of other issues including unemployment and privatisation. She spoke in detail about how BJP is dividing people along communal lines and destroying the country by shutting down industries.
She further emphasised that the existence of communal harmony is very important in the nation.
'We Would Declare Jihad Against the BJP On 21 July': Mamata
Later, Banerjee went on to say that her party would declare "jihad" against the BJP on 21 July.
"21 July we remember our martyrs, 21 July is the day we declare 'jihad' against BJP. Last 2 years we couldn’t organise the programme due to COVID-19," she said.
BJP leaders including Amit Malviya and Suvendu Adhikari, were however, quick to call out her remarks.
"Mamata Banerjee, sitting CM of Bengal, has declared 21 July 2022 as the day of “Jihad” against the BJP. Notwithstanding the fact that she is calling for violence against the people of Bengal, who believe in a different political ideology, the choice of words betrays a deranged mind," Malviya tweeted.
In her speech, Banerjee also attacked the BJP for suspending funds for schemes including MGNREGA and Bangla Awas Yojana.
"The central government has stopped funding 100 day employment (MGNREGA), Bangla-r Bari (Bangla Awas Yojana), Rural roads. What if we say, you can't collect money (taxes) from here (West Bengal) anymore. What would you do. You are collecting all the money in the garb of GST. This is not your money (funds). This isn't Delhi's money. This is our money. They are using the funds to serve their own interests," said the West Bengal CM.
BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari asked whether by threatening to not allow the central government to collect funds from West Bengal, the CM threatening to separate the state from the rest of India.
"CM @MamataOfficial threatens what will happen if she doesn't allow the Central Govt to collect tax from WB. Let me answer that. It means she is threatening to disintegrate WB (financially) from the rest of India. Is it a part of a bigger plan?" he tweeted.
(With inputs from India Today.)
