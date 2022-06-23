‘Why Are Maharashtra MLAs in Assam Amid Flood Crisis?’: Mamata, Others Slam BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
(Photo: PTI)
At a time of political crisis in Maharashtra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked on Thursday, 23 June, why Maharashtra MLAs are being sent to Assam to disturb the flood-affected people in the state.
Banerjee said, “Amid floods in Assam, why are Maharashtra MLAs being sent to that state to disturb affected people.”
“Assam is facing floods and you are disturbing the Assam government for this purchase and sale of MLAs. Is this not a scam? For a political party to purchase people through money? Instead of helping the people, why isn’t the BJP helping the Assam government?” she questioned.
She said, “We will extend good hospitality to them. We will take care of democracy, don’t worry.”
Meanwhile, the MLAs in support of the rebellion led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde came up to 42 on Thursday, further deepening the political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
The rebel group of MLAs are staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam.
Similar sentiments were shared by Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi who slammed the central government on Thursday, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be visiting the flood-hit districts instead of focusing on toppling the Maharashtra government.
A total of 82 people have died in floods and landslides with over 41 lakh people in 34 districts affected in the state.
According to the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), at least seven people have gone missing amidst the natural calamity whereas 2,31,819 people have taken shelter in 810 relief camps across the state.
