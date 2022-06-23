‘Why Are Maharashtra MLAs in Assam Amid Flood Crisis?’: Mamata, Others Slam BJP

At a time of political crisis in Maharashtra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked on Thursday, 23 June, why Maharashtra MLAs are being sent to Assam to disturb the flood-affected people in the state.

Banerjee said, “Amid floods in Assam, why are Maharashtra MLAs being sent to that state to disturb affected people.”

“Assam is facing floods and you are disturbing the Assam government for this purchase and sale of MLAs. Is this not a scam? For a political party to purchase people through money? Instead of helping the people, why isn’t the BJP helping the Assam government?” she questioned.