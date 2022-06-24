Z Category Security Extended to Opposition's Prez Candidate Yashwant Sinha

The Centre has extended a Z category cover of armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos to the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, officials said on Friday.

The squad has taken over the task after the Union home ministry directed the CRPF VIP security wing to ensure protection to the 84-year-old Sinha.

The armed personnel, about eight to ten working in shifts, will escort Sinha whenever he moves across the country, they said.