‘Felt Abandoned, but Stepped Out of Jail With a Bigger Family’: Indrani Mukerjea

After spending nearly seven years in prison, Indrani Mukerjea, the former media executive accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, was released on bail on 20 May, a day after the Supreme Court's order.

In her first interview since she has been out on bail, Mukerjea talked to Mojo Story about the gruelling experience she faced inside the prison and how she intends to prove her innocence.

After leaving from Byculla Jail in Mumbai, she had told reporters, "I am just going home...Empathy and forgiveness...I have forgiven all the people who have hurt me. I have learnt a lot in the jail.”



Elaborating on this, she told Mojo Story that she “doesn’t hold any more grudges.”