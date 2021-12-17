Indrani Mukerjea Claims Sheena Bora is Alive: A Timeline of Events in the Case

In a fresh twist, murder-accused, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea on Thursday, 16 December, claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora – who was killed in 2012 – is apparently alive and currently in Kashmir .

In a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mukerjea contended that she met a woman in Byculla women's jail who told her that she met her daughter in Kashmir and urged the agency to track her.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Mukerjea’s lawyer Sana Ranees Khan confirmed that a letter was sent to the CBI on 27 November by her client but that she did not know the contents of it. Khan added that she will be moving a formal application before a trial court on 28 December.

However, according to the sources quoted by the NDTV, investigators are not taking her latest claim too seriously.