Sheena Bora Case: Indrani Mukerjea Walks Out of Jail, Day After SC Grants Bail

Indrani Mukerjea.
Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter, Sheena Bora, was released from Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Friday, 20 May, a day after she was granted bail by the Supreme Court, news agency ANI reported.
A bench of the apex court on Thursday noted that Mukerjea had spent nearly 6.5 years in jail already and that the trial in the case is not likely to be finished soon.
"Indrani Mukherjea has been in custody for 6.5 years. We are not making comments on merits of case. Even if the 50 percent witnesses are given up by prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She is granted bail. She will be released on bail subject to satisfaction of trial court. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukherjea will also be imposed on her," a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna said in the court, according to Bar & Bench.
The court also noted that the other accused in the case, her husband Peter Mukerjea, is already on bail since February 2020, and said that Indrani can be released on the same conditions.
(With inputs from ANI and Bar & Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)