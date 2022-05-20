Sheena Bora Case: Indrani Mukerjea Walks Out of Jail, Day After SC Grants Bail

"Indrani Mukherjea has been in custody for 6.5 years. We are not making comments on merits of case. Even if the 50 percent witnesses are given up by prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She is granted bail. She will be released on bail subject to satisfaction of trial court. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukherjea will also be imposed on her," a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna said in the court, according to Bar & Bench.

The court also noted that the other accused in the case, her husband Peter Mukerjea, is already on bail since February 2020, and said that Indrani can be released on the same conditions.

(With inputs from ANI and Bar & Bench.)