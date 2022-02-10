Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukerjea Files Bail Plea in Supreme Court

Indrani Mukerjea, who is the prime accused in the case involving the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, on Thursday, 10 February, filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking bail. Image used for representative purposes.
Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the case involving the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, on Thursday, 10 February, filed a plea in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking bail, reported news agency ANI.
A SC bench led by Justice L Nageswara posted the matter for hearing on 14 February. Mukerjea is currently in judicial custody of special CBI court in connection with the case.
A special court had on Monday, 7 February, accepted Mukerjea's application, which stated that a person named Asha Korke had met Bora in Kashmir and directed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to the matter.
The CBI had earlier sought 14 days from the court to respond to Mukerjea's plea. The special court had asked the probe agency to submit a reply by Friday, 4 February.
On 16 December last year, Mukerjea had claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora – who was allegedly killed in 2012 – is alive. She had also written a letter to the CBI that stated that Korke had told her that she had seen Bora in Kashmir some time back.
The prime accused has reportedly always maintained that Bora is alive and had been abroad to pursue her education in 2012, when the alleged crime took place.
The case is being investigated by CBI since 2015 after the agency took over it from the Mumbai police. As per the Mumbai police, Bora was murdered by strangulation after being kidnapped in April 2012. The case had come to light after Shyamvar Rai, driver of Indrani was arrested in August 2015 in a different case. Rai, later turned approver in the Bora case.
Mukerjea was arrested in 2015, along with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, in connection with the murder of Bora.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)