Supreme Court Asks CBI to Respond to Indrani Mukerjea's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court on Friday, 18 February, sent a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asking them to respond to the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, who has been accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represents Mukerjea, told the court, "She has been in jail for six-and-a-half years," adding that there were more than 185 witnesses who had not been examined yet.

Claiming that the case was dragging on, Rohatgi said that not a single witness had been examined in the last 18 months.

Pleading for bail, he told the bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao that his client Ms Mukerjea suffers from a "cerebral disease."

The top court has slated the next hearing after two weeks.