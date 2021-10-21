It’s Like One Long Letter to Mum: Vidhie Mukerjea on Her Book ‘Devil’s Daughter’

Published by Westland, the book offers Vidhie’s perspective on the Sheena Bora murder case, which came to light in 2015, and how she coped thereafter. 17 at the time, she was living in Mumbai with her parents Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, co-founders of INX Media. They were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Bora, Indrani’s daughter from a previous marriage.

The book is a sharp telling of surviving an emotional hurricane and emerging out with empathy. 23 today, Vidhie has learned to come to terms with life.