Sheena Bora Murder: Indrani Mukerjea Granted Bail by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 18 May, granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter, Sheena Bora.

A bench of the apex court noted that Mukerjea had spent nearly 6.5 years in jail already and that the trial in the case is not likely to be finished soon.

"Indrani Mukherjea has been in custody for 6.5 years. We are not making comments on merits of case. Even if the 50 percent witnesses are given up by prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She is granted bail. She will be released on bail subject to satisfaction of trial court. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukherjea will also be imposed on her," Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna said in the court, Bar and Bench reported.