Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 40, Police Arrests 10 People

According to police, forensic analysis has established that the victims consumed methyl alcohol.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Home Department has formed a three-member committee, headed by senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Subhash Trivedi, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a report within three days, as per a government release.

Police investigation has revealed that a person named Jayesh aka Raju had stolen 600 litres of methyl alcohol from a godown in Ahmedabad where he worked as a manager and then sold it to his Botad-based cousin Sanjay for Rs 40,000 on 25 July, PTI reported.

Despite knowing that it was an industrial solvent, Sanjay sold the chemical to bootleggers of different villages of Botad.

These bootleggers mixed water in the chemical and sold it to people as countrymade liquor, police said.