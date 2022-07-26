At Least 28 Dead, 45 Hospitalised After Drinking Spurious Liquor in Gujarat

The incident came to light after some residents of Barvala taluka’s Rojid village in Botad district and some other surrounding villages were referred to government hospitals in Barvala and Botad after their health started deteriorating early Monday morning, a few hours after consuming the spurious alcohol.

The liquor was made from the highly poisonous methyl alcohol, Bhatia told reporters in Gandhinagar, adding that it was added directly to water. He said that over 600 litres of the mixture was sold at Rs 40,000.

"A forensic analysis has established that the deceased consumed methyl alcohol. We have booked 14 people on charge of murder and other offences and already detained most of the accused," Bhatia said.