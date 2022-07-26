At Least 28 Dead, 45 Hospitalised After Drinking Spurious Liquor in Gujarat

As of Tuesday, 26 July, at least 28 people have died and 45 others remain admitted to different hospitals in Gujarat’s Botad after they consumed spurious liquor.
Of the lot, 22 belonged to various villages in Botad district while six were from neighbouring Ahmedabad district.
Besides, more than 45 people are currently admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad, he said. Recently, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad Crime Branch also joined the investigation.
"Police will add the charge of murder if required. Gujarat ATS as well as the Ahmedabad crime branch have also joined our probe to nab the culprits," Botad Superintendent of Police, Karanraj Vaghela, told reporters late at night on Monday.
The incident came to light after some residents of Barvala taluka’s Rojid village in Botad district and some other surrounding villages were referred to government hospitals in Barvala and Botad after their health started deteriorating early Monday morning, a few hours after consuming the spurious alcohol.
The liquor was made from the highly poisonous methyl alcohol, Bhatia told reporters in Gandhinagar, adding that it was added directly to water. He said that over 600 litres of the mixture was sold at Rs 40,000.
"A forensic analysis has established that the deceased consumed methyl alcohol. We have booked 14 people on charge of murder and other offences and already detained most of the accused," Bhatia said.
The Gujarat CMO said that a high-level meeting was held under Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi “to take the incident of drinking chemical-laced liquid seriously,” news agency ANI reported.
Calling the incident "unfortunate," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a Gujarat visit, alleged that illegal liquor is being sold in large quantities in Gujarat where prohibition is in place. He alleged that people selling illicit liquor are enjoying political protection and demanded a probe into the "trail" of money generated by selling booze.
The Gujarat Prohibition Act, earlier known as the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, empowers the police to arrest a person for purchasing, consuming or serving alcohol without a permit with punishment ranging from three months to five years in prison. It also penalises the transporting of liquor.
