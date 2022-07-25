Viral Clip of E-Rickshaw Announcing Liquor Rates on Streets Is From Haryana
A local reporter confirmed to The Quint that the video was taken in the HUDA Complex area of Haryana's Rohtak.
A short video of an e-rickshaw announcing liquor rates on a street is doing the rounds on social media, which users are sharing as a video from Delhi. Some are also claiming that the video is from Punjab, taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in both states.
The video shows a loudspeaker atop the e-rickshaw, which announces different prices for various brands of alcohol, both Indian and foreign-made.
However, we found that the video, which is a recent one, was taken in Haryana's Rohtak.
CLAIM
The video is being shared to claim that it is from Delhi, after the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government announced their exit from the liquor business is November 2021, to make way for privately owned shops.
Some users are also sharing it as a video from Punjab.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using relevant keywords in Hindi, we looked for the video across social media and video hosting platforms. The search led to us to a report on Punjab Kesari Haryana's verified YouTube channel.
This report showed that an e-rickshaw, with a mike attached to it, was announcing advertisements and rates of different kinds of Indian and Foreign-made liquor while roaming around in Rohtak, Haryana.
It showed an extended version of the viral claim, where an announcement encouraging people to buy liquor only from government shops was also made, as "spurious alcohol can be fatal."
We also found the same video on a website named Haribhoomi, which carried a clearer version of the viral video.
Here, we saw that the vehicle drives by a barricade that read 'Rohtak Police.'
Speaking to The Quint, Devender Sharma, a local reporter confirmed that the video was from Haryana. "The video was taken in Rohtak, in the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) Complex area on 14 July," he said.
Clearly, the viral video is neither from Delhi, nor is it from Punjab. It was taken in Haryana's Rohtak.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.