Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Pilgrimage If AAP Forms Govt in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, 11 May, that his party would provide free pilgrimages and electricity to the people of Gujarat if they come to power in the state, where elections are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

"We will give you 24 hours free electricity," Kejriwal said while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Rajkot. He also said that better schools and hospitals would be made in the state if the AAP forms the next government.