Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Pilgrimage If AAP Forms Govt in Gujarat
"We will give you 24 hours free electricity," Kejriwal said while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Rajkot.
Delhi Chief Minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, 11 May, that his party would provide free pilgrimages and electricity to the people of Gujarat if they come to power in the state, where elections are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.
"We will give you 24 hours free electricity," Kejriwal said while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Rajkot. He also said that better schools and hospitals would be made in the state if the AAP forms the next government.
He also claimed that the AAP government in Delhi had provided free pilgrimages to 50,000 people in the state, while the BJP in Gujarat had not provided any.
"BJP has not given a single person in Gujarat free pilgrimage for 27 years. We have given 50,000 people free pilgrimage in Delhi in three years. Will get it done in Gujarat also," Kejriwal asserted.
He also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat of "failing" the state on the grounds of education, employment and health facilities, and alleged that it wanted to win elections by indulging in "hooliganism".
Hitting out at Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil, the Delhi CM said, "BJP is a party of the rich. Big expensive schools will be built for the rich by them. I want to ask CR Patil how many schools did BJP build for poor and middle class children in the last 27 years? He (Patil) closed 6,000 schools of poor children."
The AAP chief further said that Patil had called him a "terrorist". "CR Paatil ji says that Kejriwal is a terrorist. This is a very good terrorist who builds a school-hospital, which takes the elderly to see Shri Ramchandra ji in Ayodhya."
He also hit out at the Congress, saying that a "very big leader" of the latter was going to join the AAP, but backed out.
"A very big leader of Congress was about to join AAP. BJP people called him and said, "Beware! Stay in Congress. Congress is our younger sister," Kejriwal said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.