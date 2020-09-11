Ghulam Nabi Dropped As Cong Gen Secy in Overhaul After Letter Row
The other names dropped include Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra and Luzenio Falerio.
In a major overhaul, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday, 11 September was dropped as the party general secretary. Azad was one of the most prominent names to have signed the letter demanding a ‘reorganisation’ of the party functioning, a move that was seen as “dissent” by Gandhi family loyalists a few weeks ago.
Azad, however, is still a part of the CWC.
The other names dropped as general secretaries include Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra and Luzenio Falerio.
“The party whole-heartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing General Secretaries Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motial Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Faleiro, said a letter signed off by Sonia Gandhi on Friday.
The New General Secretaries
The Congress appointed nine general secretaries with their responsibility for states or union territories.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be responsible for Uttar Pradesh, Mukul Wasnik for Madhya Pradesh, Randeep Singh Surjewala for Karnataka, Ajay Maken for Rajasthan, Oomen Chandy for Andhra Pradesh and Harish Rawat for Punjab.
Among the other general secretaries, Tariq Anwar will be overseeing Kerala and Lakshwadweep, Jitendra Singh will be responsible for Assam while KC Venugopal will be in-charge of the organisation.
Sonia has also appointed 17 in-charges including Pawan Kumar Bansal who will be in-charge of Administration, PL Punia of Chhattisgarh, RPN Singh of Jharkhand and Shaktisinh Gohil of Delhi and Bihar.
Rajeev Shukla, meanwhile, has been made in-charge of Himachal Pradesh. Dinesh Gundu Rao is appointed as in-charge of three states and UTs- Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa. Rajeev Satav will be taking care of Gujarat apart from few smaller UTs Daman, Diu among others. HK Patil is the Maharashtra in-charge.
Committee Formed to Assist Sonia with Organisational Matters
A special committee has also been formed to help interim president Sonia Gandhi to take care of ‘organisational matters’.
The committe includes Sonia’s confidantes AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambikla Sonia. KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala.
Re-constituted CWC
The newly reconstituted CWC includes Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Digvijay Singh, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Ajay Maken, Antony and Patel among others.
The party also reconstituted the central election authority that includes 5 members.
