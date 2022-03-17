Congress 'Rebel' Leaders Meet Again, Hours After a G-23 Member Meets With Rahul

The 'rebel' leaders of the Congress party, also known as the G-23, met at the Delhi residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad for a second time in two days on Thursday, 17 March. This comes hours after party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also a member of the G-23, met with Rahul Gandhi.

Senior politicians Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma were among those in attendance at Azad's residence, as per news agency ANI.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had met Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day. The meet was viewed as an outreach by the Gandhi family towards dissenters in the party.

The meeting with Gandhi came a day after the G-23 leaders and a few others from the Congress, demanded "collective and inclusive leadership" from the party's top brass.