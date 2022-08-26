GM Saroori, RS Chib, 4 Others Resign From Congress After Ghulam Nabi Azad's Exit

GM Saroori and Ghulam Nabi Azad.
(Photo: Facebook)
GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram tendered their resignations from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad" on Friday, 26 August, reported news agency ANI.
"We, the 5 MLAs and ex-minsters, are resigning from the Congress party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Now, only JKPC president will be left alone," the J&K Congress leader GM Saroori was quoted as saying.
With a scathing attack on the Congress' central leadership, including party president Sonia Gandhi and its former chief Rahul Gandhi, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party earlier in the day.
Attaching his resignation letter, Chib wrote in a tweet, "Keeping in view in betterment of my state I feel that the congress party has failed to contribute in the absence of a decisive leader like Ghulam Nabi."
On Friday morning, Ghulam Nabi Azad, in a 5-page letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, levelled several allegations against Rahul Gandhi.
Although he hasn't confirmed it yet, several reports suggest that Azad is likely to float a new party.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)