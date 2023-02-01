Pak Blast, Dhanbad Fire: 5 Updates You May Have Missed While Tracking Budget

Here are five important news stories you might have missed while tracking the budget.
While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday, 1 February, here are five important news stories you might have missed while tracking the announcements.
The death toll from a suicide bombing attack at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar rose to over 100 on Wednesday, 1 February, as more bodies were recovered from under the debris. The attack on Monday in Peshawar's police lines area injured more than 150.
The detonation caused a powerful blast that led to the collapse of the mosque's roof.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had taken responsibility for the attack. According to a report in Dawn, the TTP later distanced itself from the attack, but sources cited in the report indicated that it might have been the handiwork of some local faction of the banned group.
The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday, 1 February, took suo motu congnisance of the Dhanbad high-rise fire tragedy in which 14 people were charred to death.
The blaze erupted at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, PTI reported. Joraphatak is reportedly around 160 km from the state capital of Ranchi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives and tweeted, "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the fire in Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."
Two Polish nationals lost their lives and 19 others were rescued in a massive avalanche that hit a popular ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Wednesday, 1 February.
"Rescue ops at Gulmarg avalanche, Baramulla police teams along with others on job. So far 19 foreign nationals have been rescued successfully. Dead bodies of 2 foreign nationals recovered being shifted to hospital for medico legal procedure," the police said.
The Odisha Police on Wednesday suspended state health minister Naba Kumar Das' personal security officer on the charge of dereliction of duty, a few days after Das was shot and succumbed to injuries.
Pradyumana Kumar Swain, the inspector incharge at the Brajarajnagar Police Station and Gandhi Chhak Police Outpost incharge Sashibhusan Podha, were also suspended.
Das, 61, was shot dead on Sunday, 29 January, by an assistant sub-inspector called Gopal Das in the Brajarajnagar area of Jharsuguda, Odisha. Das was a three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jharsuguda and was the minister of Health and Family Welfare in Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani briefly fell off from the top 10 spots of the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, as stocks of Adani's companies continued to tank on Tuesday, 31 January. He retained the tenth spot on Wednesday morning.
This comes in the backdrop of investment investigation firm Hindenburg Research accusing Adani Group of carrying out the the "largest con in corporate history."
Ahead of Hindenburg accusations, Adani was positioned at the fourth spot in the Bloomberg list, with an estimated $119.5 billion fortune.
On Wednesday, the Adani Group's stocks continued to fluctuate with Adani Total Gas and Adani Power in free fall, even as Adani Wilmar and Adani Ports and SEZ managed to recover.
